Boosie Badazz Woke Up with Lil Nas X’s Pregnancy Photos on His Mind: 'He's Going to Turn Around N Suck One of His Back Ground Dancers Dick'

What were you doing at 6:40am on Friday morning?

38-year-old Boosie Badazz was up thinking about 21-year-old Lil Nas X sucking dick.

In an angry all-caps Tweet, he wrote:

“NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP! I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS DICK ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave.”

Aside from Boosie’s obvious obsession — since when is ‘God’ in a grave?

Anyway, this isn’t first time Boosie’s made homophobic comments about Lil Nas X.

Last month, Boosie stopped by The Breakfast Club for an interview in which he defended his previous homophobic comments about the LGBTQ community.

“I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion. … If you say anything, ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ it’s vulgar,” he said. “You can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality anymore.”

“If you were trying to raise [kids], would you be cool with sitting there and trying to watch Nas X go up there and take his clothes off?” he asked Charlamagne, before saying the host is “part of the problem.”

Boosie…let it go.