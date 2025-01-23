Boosie Begs Donald Trump To Dismiss His Gun Charge: “I Was Targeted”

BY: Walker Published 8 minutes ago

Boosie Badazz is once again trying to get President Donald Trump to review his gun case.

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), the Baton Rouge artist took to X/Twitter with a couple of grievances aimed at Biden’s DOJ, General Merrick B. Garland, who he claims has put a gun charge on his case that was “dismissed.”

Boosie used his post to beg President Donald Trump to examine his legal information to see what’s going on, as he feels that Biden’s administration improperly hit him with the same charge that Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was pardoned for before the 46th president left office. Later in his post, Boosie claims to have been “targeted” in this case.

“Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF,” he typed. “I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW. PRESIDENT TRUMP, I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd offense MARIJUANA ( grams ,grams,grams ) I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB STRAIGHT TO PRISON. TRUMP IM BOOSIE IM A RAPPER/ FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE .I WAS TARGETED.. MY MOUTH N THINGS I STAND ON GET ME N ALOT SH*T BUT IM REAL! My lawyer MEGHAN BLANCO can explain this case. She knew the charges n against you were bad she even spoke about it on radio.”

Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT ??MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF .I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW. PRESIDENT TRUMP , I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 22, 2025

This isn’t the first time Boosie has begged Donald Trump to do something about his gun charge. In November 2024, a day after the election, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper uploaded a post to X/Twitter where he asked the then-incoming commander-in-chief to “pardon” him on his “fed case.” The charge in question found the artist being indicted in early 2024.

N ONE MORE THANG ??YALL SAYING I SHOULDNT ASK FOR A PARDON. SHUT THE FUCK UP .IM GO KEEP ASKING . THIS MY LIFE . I ASKED BIDEN FOR ONE MONTHS AGO NOW IM ASKING TRUMP ?? WHERE IM FROM CLOSED MOUTHS DONT GET FED. MY CASE WAS ALREADY DISMISSED I DESERVE A PARDON #arguewithyamoma — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 22, 2025

