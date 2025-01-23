Home > NEWS

Boosie Begs Donald Trump To Dismiss His Gun Charge: “I Was Targeted”

BY: Walker

Published 8 minutes ago

Boosie Badazz is once again trying to get President Donald Trump to review his gun case.

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), the Baton Rouge artist took to X/Twitter with a couple of grievances aimed at Biden’s DOJ, General Merrick B. Garland, who he claims has put a gun charge on his case that was “dismissed.”

Boosie used his post to beg President Donald Trump to examine his legal information to see what’s going on, as he feels that Biden’s administration improperly hit him with the same charge that Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was pardoned for before the 46th president left office. Later in his post, Boosie claims to have been “targeted” in this case.

Advertisement

“Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF,” he typed. “I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW. PRESIDENT TRUMP, I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd offense MARIJUANA ( grams ,grams,grams ) I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB STRAIGHT TO PRISON. TRUMP IM BOOSIE IM A RAPPER/ FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE .I WAS TARGETED.. MY MOUTH N THINGS I STAND ON GET ME N ALOT SH*T BUT IM REAL! My lawyer MEGHAN BLANCO can explain this case. She knew the charges n against you were bad she even spoke about it on radio.”

This isn’t the first time Boosie has begged Donald Trump to do something about his gun charge. In November 2024, a day after the election, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper uploaded a post to X/Twitter where he asked the then-incoming commander-in-chief to “pardon” him on his “fed case.” The charge in question found the artist being indicted in early 2024.

Advertisement

via: Vibe

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Coi Leray Hints She Was Cheated On Following Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Suspect by Trippie Redd

By: Walker
NEWS

Costco Defends its Diversity Policies as Other US Companies Scale Theirs Back

By: Walker
NEWS

Bow Wow & Ex-NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Have Heated Exchange Over “Biggest From Ohio” Claim

By: Walker
NEWS

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son Trace Says He and His Sisters Are “Genuinely Worried” About Their Dad

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón Becomes The First Openly Trans Person Ever Nominated For An Acting Oscar

By: Walker
NEWS

Barry Michael Cooper, Visionary Behind ‘New Jack City,’ ‘Sugar Hill,’ and ‘Above the Rim,’ Dead at 66

By: Walker
NEWS

1 Student Killed, Another Wounded in Nashville High School Cafeteria Shooting; Shooter Dead

By: Walker
NEWS

Oscars 2025: See the Full List of Nominees

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Accuser for Exposing Alleged Sex Tapes with Celebrities

By: Walker
NEWS

Not Backing Down! Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde Responds to President Trump’s Apology Demand Over Sermon [Video]

By: LBS STAFF