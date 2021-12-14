Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Siding With Him While Addressing Lil Nas X Feud [Photo]

Boosie Badazz still has thoughts about Lil Nas X and the LGBTQ community.

via: AceShowbiz

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is grateful to find support in Benzino. After the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star sided with him while addressing his feud with Lil Nas X, the Baton Rouge rapper took to social media to thank the TV personality.

Taking to his Twitter account on Monday, December 13, the 39-year-old emcee gushed, “THANKS @IAMBENZINO FOR BEING A VOICE.” He went on raving, “WISH IT WAS MORE OF YOUR KIND MY G #real.”

This arrived after Benzino discussed his and Boosie’s criticism against Lil Nas X over his antics. “Especially from guys like me and Boosie and how we grew up and everything, it’s a lot. It’s different for us and people should respect that,” the 56-year-old said of the “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” hitmaker’s infamous BET Awards kiss.

“Just like we should respect them, they should respect us. And if we can respect each other then I don’t think we’ll have a problem,” the father of Coi Leray went on explaining. “What anybody does in their bedroom is up to them, you know.”

Benzino himself previously called out Nas X over his BET Awards performance in June. “That s**t BET pulled yesterday was lame asf,” he argued. “It was too uncomfortable, too irresponsible, too forced and too irrelevant to the awards. Homie ain’t even hot like that for music anymore anyway. It’s a shame what all this is coming too. I wish I has the backing to bring the Source Awards back.”

“I bought ol town road for ZINO, he knows every word but all the satanic s**t I’m just not with. I mean, how do you explain s**t like this to your kid?” the rapper/reality star added. “I got nothing but respect and love for the gay community but that ain’t it, I could see if he was pooping but it was unexpected and unnecessary.”

“I didn’t care for the Madonna kiss either. I could see if they way dating. Now I hope I don’t offend anyone because this post wasn’t meant for that,” Benzino continued. “It’s just my opinion of the production. Only God judges.”

Two loud and wrong old fools.