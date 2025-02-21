Boosie Badazz, Kodak Black, and Rod Wave Invited to Attend Black History Month Celebration At The White House

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Donald Trump hosted a Black History Month celebration at The White House yesterday (Feb. 20) and he had an interesting cast of attendees from the Black entertainment space.

“Kodak in the People’s House,” the official White House X account wrote along with an American flag emoji and photos of the “Super Gremlin” MC. Fellow rappers Boosie Badazz and Rod Wave were also invited, a White House official told the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Kodak in the People’s House ?? pic.twitter.com/oZNktx5Zqx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2025

“Today, we pay tribute to the generations of Black legends, champions, warriors and patriots who helped drive our country forward to greatness. And you really are great, great people,” President Donald Trump said during the event, according to the Washington Post.

Black (real name Bill Kahan Kapri) endorsed Trump in an October 2023 episode of Drink Champs by saying, “I f–k with that boy. He a Gemini like me — his birthday two days after my s–t. And that boy, like, he be vibin’ out here too.” Earlier that year, he said on social media, “We need Trump in office forever, man. Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean motherf—ers have their president. Trump the best thing for America.”

His comments came over two years after Trump pardoned him on his last day in office during his first presidential term. Black was less than halfway through with his 46-month prison sentence at the time, having pled guilty to a firearms possession charge after being detained at the Canadian-American border in March 2020. Less than a week after he was pardoned, Black released his “Last Day In” single, where he rapped, “Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money/ All they hatin’ presidents has become evident to me.”

Joining Trump were Black political figures and activists who have been his vocal supporters. Invited guests, according to a White House official, included Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina; Republican Rep. John James of Michigan; Alveda King, a niece of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.; Herschel Walker, the football legend who is Trump’s choice as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas; and prison reform advocate Alice Johnson, whom he pardoned in 2020.

Other invited guests included figures from sports and entertainment, including former ESPN host Sage Steele; former NFL player Jack Brewer and Golfer Tiger Woods.

President Trump welcomes legendary golfer @TigerWoods to the White House and many others celebrating black history month. pic.twitter.com/f77naEUavg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 20, 2025