Boosie Badazz Asks for Help Locating Ankle Monitor He Claims 'Slipped Off,' Offers $5,000 Reward

Boosie BadAzz is in dire straits after misplacing the charger for his ankle monitor and he’s offering a cash reward for its safe return.

via: Complex

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Boosie offered a reward for anyone who could help locate his ankle monitor charger. He claims it “slipped off” at some point during his journey from Atlanta to Los Angeles International Airport.

“I WAS ON DELTA FLIGHT 0501 SEAT 8c COMING FROM ATLANTA TO LA N MY ANKLE MONITOR CHARGER SLIPPED OFF MY LEG it’s EITHER N ATLANTA AIRPORT R LAX” he wrote in a tweet. “CAN U PLEASE BRING IT BACK TO ME 5k CASH Reward im not trying to get n trouble smh SEND YOUR CONTACT N PICS OF THE CHARGER TO MY EMAIL [email protected].”

I WAS ON DELTA FLIGHT 0501 SEAT 8c COMING FROM ATLANTA TO LA N MY ANKLE MONITOR CHARGER SLIPPED OFF MY LEG it’s EITHER N ATLANTA AIRPORT R LAX ??CAN U PLEASE BRING IT BACK TO ME 5k CASH Reward ?im not trying to get n trouble smh SEND YOUR CONTACT N PICS OF THE CHARGER TO MY… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 7, 2023

Back in June, Boosie was arrested by federal agents after they spotted him with a firearm tucked into his waistband during an Instagram Live stream. He was arrested outside a courthouse in San Diego on a possession of a weapon by a felon charge. After spending a week behind bars, he was released on bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. In August, a judge denied his motion to dismiss the gun charge.

The ankle monitor charger isn’t the only thing Boosie has lost recently. In October, he offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who could help locate his all-white diamond chain. The Baton Rouge rapper said he retraced his steps and was unable to locate the piece.

Not long after, he said he lost another diamond chain, which seemingly slipped off while he was dancing to a Missy Elliott track at a recent Atlanta Hawks game. “My chain came off at the game cash reward who ever give it back to me,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, which also included his phone number.

In a new interview with TMZ, Boosie also shared his thoughts on Sexyy Red calling herself the “modern day Boosie” in a tweet. “I feel like she giving me my flowers,” he said. “She’s showing me love, she on top of the game right now. We both from the trenches, you know.” He also teased that he’s got a collaborative record on the way with her, indicating that he’s already sent his contribution to one of her upcoming tracks.