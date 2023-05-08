Boosie Badazz Arrested On Weapon Charges In San Diego During Filming

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz was allegedly arrested in San Diego, California Sunday night for illegal possession of a firearm.

via: AceShowbiz

The Baton Rouge spitter was reportedly arrested on gun charges while he was in town for a music video filming.

San Diego County Jail revealed that the star was booked on four charges. They included felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlisted owner of a registered firearm. He was eventually released on bond on Sunday afternoon, May 7.

The arrest arrived after Boosie shared a picture of him getting linked up with fellow rapper Bully Three, who worked with Boosie on a song called “How You Wanna Play It?”. In the Friday post, the “Wipe Me Down” rhymer teased, “[fire emojis] wait till y’all hear this one.”

The legal issue aside, Boosie recently talked about squishing his beef with T.I. “It just went like two bosses of handling it, man,” Boosie revealed to VladTV. Referring to his kid Tootie and Tip’s son King Harris, he said, “First of all, we got kids who love each other. First we wasn’t agreeing and we was going back-and-forth and you know he spoke how he felt and I spoke how I felt. He felt me and I felt him. I gave him an apology.”

“After we kept going back-and-forth, the things he was doing for me in my life at the time, I kinda felt bad,” Boosie, who announced earlier this month that he’s now cancer-free, went on to say of their feud, which stemmed from the Atlanta native’s alleged snitching claims and the cancellation of a joint album.

He added, “I kinda felt bad he was doing some real s**t helping me in a lot of ways but I told him I still stand on what I stand on. When he explained it to me, we got by it. We got by like bosses supposed to get by. We ain’t let the internet or none of that bring us out of character.”