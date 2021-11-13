Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz Announced [Photo]

For the past few months, Verzuz has been keeping their hip-hop battles in New York. Now Verzuz is ready to leave the Big Apple. The platform announced that their next event will be a matchup between two L.A. crews: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia.

via: Pitchfork

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One most recently took the VERZUZ stage against each other in October, following the head-to-head between Ja Rule and Fat Joe the month before. August’s showdown between The Lox and Dipset in Brooklyn was noted as as an exceptionally lively installment in the series.

The announcement comes after Verzuz took a step into the gaming world thanks to a “Bigs Vs. Lils”Call Of Duty: Vanguard tournament. Big Sean and Big Boi faced off against Lil Tecca and Lil Jon in a multi-round tournament hosted by T-Pain with a performance from Migos.

The event will take place on December 2 live from Los Angeles.