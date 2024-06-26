'The Bodyguard' and 'Night at the Museum' Actor Bill Cobbs Dead at 90 | lovebscott.com

Actor Bill Cobbs, widely known for his roles in “Night at the Museum,” “The Bodyguard,” “Air Bud” and more, has died.

He was 90.

via ABC:

“We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs,” his family said in a statement shared by his rep. “On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones.”

“As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father,” the statement from his family continued. “We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”

In an obituary shared by his rep, Susan Zachary of The Zachary Co., Cobbs is described as a “hugely talented actor and director.”

“He loved his craft, other actors, his family and friends and was extremely generous with his time, energy and support of emerging talent,” the obituary from The Zachary Co. read. “He was a revered icon to many — and deservedly so.”

Cobbs got his start in acting when he was 36. Prior to acting, he served in the U.S. Air Force, worked at IBM and sold cars, according to the obituary.

His first professional acting role was in “Ride a Black Horse” at the Negro Ensemble Company. He continued to star in small theater productions before landing his first television role on Vegetable Soup, a New York public television educational series.

RIP.