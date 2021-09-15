The Bodyguard Is Getting Remade Because Nothing Is Sacred [Photos + Video]

First the hologram, now this? Nearly three decades after The Bodyguard was released in theaters and became a cultural phenomenon with stars Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner (and, of course, the third star known as the soundtrack), the film is being remade.

Matthew López, a 2019 Tony nominee for his Broadway play “The Inheritance,” is working on the new version of the classic film for Warner Bros. — a project some angry Houston fans are already declaring a “trolling” move.

“The Bodyguard,” which also starred Kevin Costner, 66, was an instant hit when it debuted almost 30 years ago. The film — about a former secret service agent who falls in love with a diva singer he’s been hired to protect from a stalker — racked up over $400 million at the worldwide box office.

And Houston devotees are not thrilled about the remake, with many taking to Twitter to express frustration with yet another Hollywood re-do.

“‘The Activist’. ‘The Bodyguard’ remake. The ‘West Side Story’ remake. At this point, Hollywood is just trolling us,” wrote one, citing the controversial new show.

“They’re remaking the bodyguard? why does everything need a remake?” added another, with a Houston meme.

they’re remaking the bodyguard? why does everything need a remake? ? #thebodyguard pic.twitter.com/LeDHQ6XlNK — nobody important (@nobodywasonline) September 15, 2021

“Hollywood must be running out of ideas? Trying to remake The Bodyguard really? No one can sing those iconic songs like the legendary Whitney Houston. It is a reason why she’s known as the ‘The Voice,’” chimed in another.

Hollywood must be running out of ideas? Trying to remake The Bodyguard really? No one can sing those iconic songs like the legendary Whitney Houston. It is a reason why she's known as the "The Voice." — ? Olivia A.? (@OliviaHoney11) September 15, 2021

Whitney Houston reading about this bodyguard remake pic.twitter.com/ZBcUoRBQ3T — ? (@heyjaeee) September 15, 2021

The movie also spawned one of the greatest soundtracks of all time. For her film debut, Houston recorded a slew of hits for the soundtrack like “Run to You” and “I Have Nothing,” as well as a remake of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” According to Billboard, Houston’s version of the 1974 classic hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart the very next week on Nov. 28, 1992, becoming the fastest rise to the top by a woman at the time.

It had a good run, too. The track spent 14 weeks at the top spot, according to Billboard, which was “unprecedented” at the time, and sold over 3 million copies in nine weeks, according to Neilson Music, making it the year’s top-selling single.

A remake of “The Bodyguard” has been rumored for years, with Hollywood A-listers from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B considered as contenders for the film’s lead roles, according to Variety.

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, who was the writer-producer of the original film, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce.

