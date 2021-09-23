Body Found in Illinois River Identified as Jelani Day

Missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day’s body has been found, the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

According to NBC Chicago, the body that was found earlier this month in the Illinois River has been identified as the missing Illinois State University graduate student. “Our hearts are broken,” Day’s family said in a statement. “We ask that you continue to pray for our family during what will be very hard days ahead. Throughout these 30 days, our very first concern was finding Jelani, and now we need to find out #WhatHappenedToJelaniDay. At this moment, there are more questions than answers surrounding Jelani’s disappearance and death, and that is where we will focus our energy. As of this moment, we do not know what happened to Jelani and we will not stop until we do.”

RIP King.

This story is being updated.