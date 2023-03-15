  1. Home
Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' Singer Dead at 71

March 15, 2023 9:06 AM PST

Singer-songwriter Bobby Caldwell, who was best known for his smooth jazz hit “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has died. He was 71.

via: USA Today

The soulful singer-songwriter’s wife, Mary Caldwell, announced his death on his official Twitter account Wednesday, saying he died at home.

“Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years,” she wrote.

She said her husband had been struggling with health issues for the past six years after being “floxed,” a condition that arises after an adverse effect from consuming a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, according to treatment center Regenerative Medicine LA.

