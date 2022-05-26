Bobby Brown's Sister Lashes Out At His Wife: "Stop The [Damn] Lying Alicia" [Photos + Video]

She has never minced words as it pertains to how her brother, Bobby Brown, is portrayed in the media, and Leolah Brown Muhammad has returned.

via: AceShowbiz

Bobby Brown’s sister is not happy with his wife’s recent comments about his past. After Alicia Etheredge suggested fans to put his romance with Whitney Houston behind, Leolah Brown Muhammad called her out on her Facebook page.

“Paleez WHITNEY HOUSTON WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN,” Leolah wrote. “TRUST ME Bobby Brown can never forget such a real woman. No worries. Whitney had a strong spirit that B can’t forget. That’s THE impossible. Whitney probably comes in his dreams.”

“She wants him to forget so she can be the only thing around him. This is why his children by Whitney and Kim are targeted,” Leola went on arguing. “Alicia wants it to be just her & him for HIS LEGACY PURPOSES. Oh she got plans … but God has BIGGER PLANS for Bobby. And surprises for her evilness.”

This arrived after Alicia insinuated in an interview with PEOPLE that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs. “Bobby and Whitney were their time,” she said, before noting, “I also came from a place. So knowing that he loved hard and came out the other end and somehow we were meant to be and found each other again, that’s what I focus on.”

Aside from that remark, Leolah also took issue with Alicia’s comments on Brown’s two late children, daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and son Bobby Brown Jr, during an interview. “Don’t you all believe Alicia talking about my niece Bobbi Kristina & my nephew Bobby Jr.,” Leolah fumed in a Facebook post.

“Enough is a dam NUFF of the faking now. Bobby Jr was not even allowed in his own father’s home BCS of ALICIA!” she further alleged. “And I have a dam witness that he had nowhere to go in LA BCS Alicia wouldn’t let him stay in his own father’s house!”

Now in her latest Facebook post, Leolah accused Alicia of trying to take control Bobby in the interview. “I’ve got a lot of people inboxing me regarding my brothers wife and how she acts whenever they do an interview. And they are extremely upset,” she explained. “At least 13 different people have told me the same exact story. How she doesn’t let him speak out for himself during ‘HIS’ interview, how she tries to take control and lead his interview and how she wishes for him to forget Whitney. OH REALLY!!????”