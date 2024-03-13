Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas | lovebscott.com

R&B legend Bobby Brown and wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown received honorary degrees in humanitarianism from Leaders Esteem University in Texas.

via: The Shade Room

According to Houston Style Magazine, Bobby Brown and Alicia were presented with their honorary doctorate degrees on March 4. The outlet adds that the accolade was given to the couple by the Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University, which is an “accredited Christian Bible University.”

The honorary doctorates reportedly honored the couple’s “notable philanthropic contributions” through the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Black Enterprise reports that Brown launched the foundation in 2015 after the passing of his and the late Whitney Houston’s daughter.

The foundation strives to “bring awareness to the epidemic of domestic violence against women,” per Houston Style Magazine.

“The Bobbi Kristina’s Serenity House is committed to empowerment; regaining power within, instead of seeking approval and power from the outside sources. We intend on being the voice for the voiceless,” the foundation’s website reads, per the outlet.

Furthermore, the event was held on what would have been Bobbi Kristina’s 31st birthday.

On Monday, March 11, Bobby Brown took to Instagram to share footage from the event along with a short message.

“Our work with @bobbikristinaserenityhouse is only just beginning, and I’m honored to accept this prestigious title and honorary degree in Humanitarianism from @leaders.esteem.university,” he wrote. “I am grateful and humbled to stand alongside my beautiful wife @aliciaetheredgebrown as we accept the titles of Dr. Bobby Brown and Dr. Alicia Etheredge-Brown.”