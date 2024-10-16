BMF Founder Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory Released From Prison, Transferred to Community Confinement

BY: Walker Published 1 day ago

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory of the infamous Black Mafia Family is inching closer to freedom as he was transferred to serve the rest of his prison sentence outside of a cell.

According to an exclusive by The Jasmine Brand, Big Meech is officially home after being convicted of operating a national continual criminal enterprise, and conspiracy To launder money instruments.

His lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, shared in a statement: “I’m overjoyed that Demetrius Flenory is finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars. Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience.”

The statement continued: “He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter. He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside – there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual. Our commitment to challenging the injustices that still exist within the criminal legal system remains unwavering. There is nothing more urgent than freedom.”

Big Meech was arrested in 2005, and in 2008 he was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering. Earlier this year a judge shortened his sentence by almost 3 years.