Rapper Blueface has been sentenced to four years in prison for violating his probation.

In an emotional video shared to social media, Blueface’s father made the announcement.

Meanwhile, Wack 100 says that while Blueface was sentenced to 4 years — he’ll be out in “9,10 months.”

Story develeoping…