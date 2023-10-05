Blue Ivy’s Stage Presence Evolution on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Documented in Side-by-Side Videos

Practice makes perfect!

via: Complex

In light of Beyoncé’s blockbuster Renaissance Tour wrapping up, Ms. Tina took a moment to acknowledge her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter for her hard work. Beyoncé’s mother uploaded a video to her Instagram account of Blue Ivy’s debut performance on the tour’s France stop stitched with her final performance in Kansas City earlier this week to highlight how much she’s grown as a performer.

“I could not be more proud of my beautiful granddaughter. She worked so hard.! She is a true talent. Good at so many things, and keeps surprising us every day with her mature, intelligent analogies of everything in life at 11 years old,” she wrote in her caption. “She is so wise beyond her years hard-working never backs down from a challenge. She is kind and loyal and wise and beautiful. Go Blue !!!!!! Love and Godspeed.”

At the top of the year, Blue Ivy sang “Brown Skin Girl” with Beyoncé for a special invite-only event to celebrate the unofficial opening of the upscale Dubai hotel, Atlantis the Royal. Five months later, Blue Ivy made her Renaissance Tour debut on May 26 at the Stade de France stadium just north of Paris. Blue performed the songs “My Power” off of The Lion King: The Gift and 2020’s “Black Parade” to a sold-out crowd of nearly 69,000 concertgoers.

“My beautiful first born,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram after the performance. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

In an interview with E! News from August, Kelly Rowland took a moment to praise the 11-year-old for her efforts on the tour. “I’m very proud,” said the Destiny’s Child alum. “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything… hard work to everything that they do.”

The Ivy League, as fans of Blue Ivy affectionately call themselves, can look forward to catching another glimpse of her on Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The feature-length film, which chronicles the journey of the record-breaking tour, is set to hit theaters on Dec. 1.