Black Twitter Roasted Kevin Durant’s Ashy Body & KD Clapped Back, ‘F*ck Y’all’ [Photos + Video]

Kevin Durant wasn’t here for all of the jokes made at his expense over his ashy ankles seen during Monday night’s Brooklyn Nets game.

via: Hot97

The NBA star went viral today (November 23) after a picture of him from yesterday’s (November 22) game circulated on the Internet. It kept making rounds all over social because fans noticed Kevin’s ashy body.

Isaiah Thomas pointed it out online. He said,

“No way KD can be that Ashy!!!!!!!! No way lol. OMG.”

No way KD can be that Ashy!!!!!!!! No way lol. OMG https://t.co/Llv9S8qOxf — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 23, 2021

Black Twitter roasted KD. Take a look:

I can only hope that’s Saran Wrap. pic.twitter.com/9vyy3xYbkS — Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) November 23, 2021

The Kevin Durant ashy jokes is a Black people only event. Everyone else, keep quiet. pic.twitter.com/iLFeIPpK8v — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) November 23, 2021

Prayers up for Kevin Durant man. Ain't nothing wrong with him, ngga just ashy as hell — Beke (@BK9419) November 23, 2021

KD reading these ashy tweets pic.twitter.com/f9KM8f2UzJ — Retired Goat (@Ayo_Dezzy) November 23, 2021

“That wasn’t even ash, that was f*cking scales.”@Money23Green reacts to @KDTrey5's ASHY ankles, and suggests a lotion sponsorship for his former teammate ? pic.twitter.com/B9PPIpuruk — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 23, 2021

Kevin responded to the memes! As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, KD jokingly said he’s about to call everyone “broke” in a second. Take a look:

I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. Fuck y’all — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 23, 2021

We may be broke compared to KD, but we are moisturized.