‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Letitia Wright Reportedly Spreading Anti-Vax Views on Set While Filming the Sequel

Letitia Wright apparently hasn’t learned anything from the anit-vax controversy she found herself in last year.

According THR, Letitia Wright has been spewing anti-vax rhetoric to those on set of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

If you recall, last year she took a social media break amid backlash for spreading an anti-vax video. She also got rid of her entire U.S. publicity team in the wake of the controversy.

Disney hasn’t commented publicly on Letitia’s statements, but considering she’s taking a bigger role in the ‘Black Panther’ sequel after Chadwick Boseman’s passing it’s clear she needs to get the right message — and fast.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.