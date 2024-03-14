'Black Mirror' to Return in 2025 for Six Episodes -- Including a ‘USS Callister’ Sequel | lovebscott.com

‘Black Mirror’ is coming back for more.

via TV Line:

Netflix‘s sci-fi anthology will return to for Season 7 in 2025, the streamer announced on Thursday, and the six-episode season will include an installment that returns to the world of Season 4’s space adventure “USS Callister.” A new teaser features the familiar Black Mirror loading page along with six symbols — including one that matches the insignia of the Callister spaceship. (Watch the new teaser below.)

The streamer added a tease at the Next on Netflix event in London on Thursday, per The Hollywood Reporter: “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.”

“USS Callister” originally aired as part of Black Mirror’s fourth season, which debuted in 2017. Jesse Plemons starred as Robert Daly, a reclusive computer programmer who builds a Star Trek-like sci-fi world inside a video game to take revenge on his real-life enemies. The episode ended with Cristin Milioti’s Nanette freeing herself and the USS Callister crew from Daly’s control and piloting the spaceship herself. (There’s no word yet on whether Milioti and the rest of the cast will reprise their roles.)

Black Mirror — an Emmy-winning anthology of self-contained tales of technology run amok — unveiled its sixth season on Netflix last year. (Click here for a ranking of each Season 6 episode.) It was renewed for Season 7 in November.

Season six was ‘meh’ — hopefully this next season is much better!