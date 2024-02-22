Black Girls Rock! Awards To Make Grand Return To TV After 5-Year Hiatus | lovebscott.com

The Black Girls Rock! Awards will return to television this year, following a five-year hiatus and a move from BET to Lifetime.

In the past, the annual awards show has honored the contributions of “trailblazers, entertainers, icons, community activists, pioneers, business moguls, thought leaders and rising stars.”

Over 13 years, BGR has honored women including MC Lyte, Missy Elliott, Erykah Badu, Pam Grier, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Keys, Cicely Tyson, Solange, Issa Rae, Janet Jackson, Angela Bassett, Regina King, Ciara and H.E.R.

“I created Black Girls Rock because I recognized that the condition of black girls could only change when we are the authors of our own stories,” BGR founder Beverly Bond wrote in an announcement on Instagram.

“For nearly two decades, Black Girls Rock! has been a platform to celebrate and amplify the voices of Black women who are icons, innovators, and change-makers,” she continued.

The televised event returns this year in partnership with Bond and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“Atlanta’s vibrant cultural heritage provides the ideal backdrop for our celebration,” Bond stated in a press release obtained by THR. She added “Atlanta represents a critical juncture for our brand.”

Per Dickens, “We are thrilled that Atlanta has been selected as the host city for the 2024 Black Girls Rock! Awards. We know that Atlanta is the city that influences everything and the perfect place to host such a historic and influential event.”

Black Girls Rock! will be pre-recorded in Atlanta this summer and air on Lifetime later this fall.

Take a look at a clip from 2019’s show below.