Blac Chyna Says Tyga Kicked Her Out After He Allegedly Set His Sights on Kylie Jenner [Video]

Just as Tyga is getting cozy with rocker Avril Lavigne, the rapper’s former partner Blac Chyna has opened up about the messy end to their own relationship.

via: Complex

The reality TV star addressed the topic during a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, where she asked about her breakup with Tyga, who eventually moved on to Jenner.

“Forgive and forget,” she said about the situation. “You’ve got to forgive people and move on, otherwise you’re just going to harbor all this hate and then you’ll start changing.”

Chyna and Tyga reportedly started dating in 2011 and welcomed a baby boy named King Cairo about a year later. The couple ultimately called it quits in 2014, around the time Tyga started appearing in Jenner’s Instagram photos. Chyna then revealed that Tyga had kicked her out of his house shortly after ending the relationship.

“Oh, when I got put out and whatnot,” she said, before Lee asked for clarification.

“Put out of what?” he interjected. “You did not get put out of the house …Put out the house, as in, ‘You need to leave’?”

“Yeah. Like, packed my stuff, put it in my truck, or his truck at the time,” she explained to a surprised Lee.

Tyga was reportedly introduced to Jenner in 2011, when he performed at Kendall Jenner’s 16th birthday party. (Jenner was 14 at the time, and Tyga was about 21.) The two would spend the next several years hanging out together, but insisted their nothing more than friends. They eventually confirmed their relationship in 2015, after Kylie turned 18; however many believed the romance had started years earlier.

“Tyga’s over there with a 16-year-old Kylie—17?” Lee said during the interview.

“I think, I’m not really sure her age,” Chyna responded.

“But she was under 18,” he said.

“Yes,” Chyna replied, before quickly backtracking. “… I’m not sure. I don’t know. Don’t quote me.”

Tyga and Jenner split in 2017, and moved on to other relationships. The “Rack City” rapper is now reportedly dating Avril Lavigne, while Jenner has an on-and-off relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids.

You can check out Chyna’s full interview below.