Blac Chyna Says She Was 'Joking' When She Put a Gun to Rob Kardashian's Head & Wrapped an iPhone Cord Around His Neck

Blac Chyna claims she was “just joking” when she put a gun to Rob Kardashian’s head and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck.

via Page Six:

The model was asked about the abuse allegations – originally made by her ex-fiancé in April 2020 – during her court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday for her ongoing case against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The incident allegedly took place in late 2016 at Kylie Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

Chyna, 33, alleged that Rob, 35, was FaceTiming two of his friends when she took the gun off of the dresser in their bedroom and jokingly put it on him, saying, “If you ever leave me…”

Chyna claimed the threat wasn’t serious and that Rob appeared to find her actions amusing.

“It was not loaded,” she testified. “I would never shoot Rob or anyone at that. It was just joking, like, ‘HA, HA!’”

As for the iPhone cord, Chyna claimed that she jokingly wrapped it around Kardashian’s neck to “get his attention” while he was playing video games – “not to strangle him.”

Chyna’s lawyers also showed a video clip in court from the night of an alleged fight between the former couple, who split in 2017.

The retired video vixen claimed they were celebrating the pickup of their now-defunct E! reality show, “Rob & Chyna,” in December 2016 when Rob sustained alleged injuries.

While footage showed Rob in a torn shirt, Chyna claimed they were “being playful” and that the reality star never indicated she was hurting him.

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were all inside the courtroom and appeared very stoic during Chyna’s testimony.

The reality TV family previously rebutted Chyna’s claims that they used their influence to cancel her and Rob’s short-lived E! show. Instead, they argued that they were trying to protect Rob from an abusive relationship.

Chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenners for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings. She claims they used their power to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities.

The family then turned around and filed their own lawsuit against Chyna.

So, in both instances Rob was minding his business (on FaceTime, playing video games) and Chyna took it upon herself to ‘jokingly’ threaten him? No matter how you look at it — it doesn’t look good.