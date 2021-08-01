Biz Markie’s Funeral Set for Aug. 2 in New York [Photo]

Last month, the music world was met with the sad news of Biz Markie’s death, which came as a result of complications with Type II Diabetes. Now plans for the rapper’s funeral were revealed.

via: Revolt

According to Greater Long Island, the service will run from around 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on BET, the network stated. “Biz Markie touched the world with his infectious smile, amazing energy, and hip hop hits,” an announcement for the funeral reads. “Known for his Top 40 hit, “Just A Friend” and his recurring role on “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” he brightened every room he was in and every song he was on.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, according to the announcement, and Biz’s hip hop peers: Fat Joe, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J and members of the Juice Crew are slated to attend the service. A select group of friends, and family members will also be invited inside for the viewing.

Sharpton shared a brief message on Twitter with a photo of himself and Biz at Essence Festival years ago. “I am honored to deliver the eulogy on Monday for Marcel Theo Hall – the legendary Biz Markie who touched the world with his infectious smile, amazing energy, and hip hop hits,” he tweeted.

Patchogue officials will close off a strip of East Main Street for safety precautions for the hundreds, and possibly thousands, of lifelong fans who are expected to gather outside to pay respect to the iconic Make Your Music With Your Mouth, Biz artist.

Biz passed away Friday, July 16 at the age of 57. The emcee was hospitalized in June 2020, after suffering from complications due to Type II diabetes. His representative Jenni Izumi said he died peacefully with his wife by his side at the time. “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time,” Izumi said shortly after his death. “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.”

Known for his top 40 hit, "Just A Friend" and his recurring role on "Yo Gaba Gaba", he brightened every room he was in and every song he was on. The private event will take place at The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Long Island. https://t.co/6lygtWt2DT — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 30, 2021

