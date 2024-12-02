Bishop T.D. Jakes Reveals He Underwent Emergency Surgery After Health Incident: ‘You’re Looking at a Miracle’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Bishop T.D. Jakes says his recovery from a massive health issue is miraculous — ’cause he was rushed to ICU after last week’s health issue.

While speaking onstage at his church The Potter’s House of Dallas on Nov. 24, Jakes, 67, was seen lowering his microphone and looking downward before seemingly convulsing. Several people onstage crowded around to assist him, before the church’s livestream cut out.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, Jakes returned in a virtual appearance to address the congregation during the church’s latest livestreamed service.

“I’m so delighted to see you. I’m grateful for God’s faithfulness. I’m grateful for your faithfulness. I’m grateful for this season in my life,” he began his message, per a video shared on YouTube. “I told you last Sunday that I’d see you this Sunday, and so here I am.”

He went on to address the Nov. 24 incident, saying, “I am grateful to God for his goodness and his mercy and his grace. Many of you don’t realize that you’re looking at a miracle. I faced a life-threatening calamity. I was rushed to the ICU unit. I had emergency surgery.”

Jakes said that his doctor wants him to “go slow” but declared himself “back.” He also noted that he had just gotten a “complete physical” prior to his health scare and was told that he “was fine.”

“The truth of the matter is sometimes things happen and they’re beyond our control. And sometimes things happen in this spiritual warfare,” Jakes said. “I haven’t deduced the finality of all of that, but what I do know is greater is he that is in us and he does endure.”

He explained that he is listening to his medical team and is “taking a few weeks to just heal and recover and relax and just reflect.” Ultimately, Jakes said that he “feels good” and is in “no pain.”

The bishop went on to describe what was going through his mind at the time of the incident. He said he experienced “the feeling of being cradled. It was quiet and it was peaceful, and I was cradled.”

Jakes called his recovery a “miracle” and said that “a person down the hallway was being taken to the morgue” at the same time he was released from the hospital.

“Every moment, every second, every minute of your life, you should recognize that somebody’s headed to the morgue while you’re headed to the light,” he told his listeners. “Not because you’re any better, not because they’re any worse, but by the amazing grace of God.”

Before turning the sermon back over to the Potter’s House team, Jakes thanked his loved ones, his supporters and his church for their support. “I need you to help me to praise God that we’re not planning a funeral,” he said.

via: People

