Birdman Claims Bad Bunny Has Been Signed to Drake's Label Since Day One

Birdman claimed that Bad Bunny is signed to Drake’s OVO Sound record label.

via: Vibe

On Sunday (Oct. 8), the mogul spoke with Wack 100 on Clubhouse regarding business. Birdman revealed the information, shocking the other participants. “Bad Bunny already signed to Drake. Y’all just don’t know it. We going up, look [he’s been signed to] OVO [since] day 1,” the Cash Money boss asserted.

Drizzy and Benito first collaborated on 2018’s “MIA.” The track appeared on the Puerto Rican rapper’s debut album, X 100pre. While the LP was released on the Latin label Rimas Entertainment, the single is credited under Warner Bros. Rima, and OVO. Bunny’s subsequent releases are not credited under the OVO imprint. As a result, fans have surmised that “MIA” was only OVO because of Drake’s involvement.

Speaking of subsequent releases, Benito recently announced a new album. The Spanish artist released a teaser trailer for the work on Monday (Oct. 9). “The most awaited day for many has arrived…,” he captioned the video in Spanish.

Birdman says that Bad Bunny has actually been signed to Drake and OVO since “day one” pic.twitter.com/tdzOIK8Jot — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 9, 2023

The clip sees Bad Bunny being chauffeured in a Black car. As he exits the whip, he’s hounded by old-fashioned paparazzi with vintage cameras. Benito makes his way through New York City’s Carbone before he is greeted at a private section in the back of the restaurant. He reveals the album title, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, at the end of the footage. Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana can roughly translate to “nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.”

During a conversation with Vanity Fair, Benito spoke about working on new music and expressed that he’s been “playing around and enjoying myself, letting go.” “I’m being inspired a lot by the music of the ’70s — across genres, in both Spanish and English — but I’m not sure if this is going to shape my music, generally or just one song,” he added.

The album will follow his 2022 blockbuster LP, Un Verano Sin Ti. That album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and broke numerous streaming records. The LP, translated to “a summer without you,” also landed on a considerable amount of end-of-the-year lists for 2022.