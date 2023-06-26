Billy Porter Is Tired of Wearing the Pride Rainbow: 'Can I Just Show Up in Something Cute?'

Billy Porter says he’s tired of the rainbow flag every Pride season.

via Page Six:

Billy Porter wore the ubiquitous rainbow colors as a sash as he lead the Pride parade through Manhattan on Sunday as one of its grand marshals. But he says he’s getting bored of the multi-colored motif.

“I’m trying to find a rainbow without being the rainbow. I’m sort of over the rainbow but I like the rainbow. It’s a love-hate relationship with the rainbow, with the colors,” the actor and activist told Page Six.

“Because we have [had] to wear it for so many years,” he added, “It’s like, ‘Damn, can we wear something else now? Do I have to wear the colors? Can I just show up in something cute?”

It’s Pride season — we should be thankful we even get to wear the rainbow flag. Many LGBTQIA+ people around the world aren’t so fortunate.