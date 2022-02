Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West’s demand for an apology over comments he perceived to be shady towards Travis Scott.

In response to Kanye’s all-caps Instagram demand, Billie made it clear that she didn’t say anything about Travis.

In a comment on Kanye’s post, Billie wrote: “literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.”

Period. Billie’s one less woman he can’t control.

So what now, Kanye?

