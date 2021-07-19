Big Dummy: Oklahoma Woman Arrested After Commenting on Police's 'Most Wanted' Facebook Post About Her [Photos]

Lorraine Graves decided to play a game of f*ck around and find out — and she found herself right behind bars after commenting on a police department’s Facebook post about her being an accessory to murder.

via Insider:

Every week, the Tulsa Police Department posts on Facebook about its “Most Wanted” person of the week. Authorities were asking the public to help locate Lorraine Graves after detectives suspected she was involved in the killing of Eric Graves, 30, on March 13.

Two other suspects were arrested and charged with murder, but Tulsa police were unsure of Graves’ whereabouts and asked anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers. Turns out authorities didn’t have to search too far.

Less than three hours after the post, Graves commented: “What’s where’s the reward money at.”

On Friday, the Tulsa Police Department announced on Facebook that Graves was arrested in north Tulsa by the fugitive warrants unit. In the post, authorities shared the comments Graves made in the original post.

Graves has been charged with accessory to murder. Her bond was set at $500,000.

