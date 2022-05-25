Big Brother's Bayleigh Dayton & Swaggy C Announce They're Expecting a Baby Following 2018 Miscarriage

Big Brother stars Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams are about to become parents!

via People:

The reality stars shared the happy news in a joint post on Instagram Wednesday, in which they referenced their previous miscarriage in 2018.

“To have a baby coming in GENERAL… is a blessing. But to have a baby with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better,” Williams wrote in the caption next to a photo of the pair, which appeared on both of their accounts.

The image shows Williams, 27, and Dayton, 28, both topless, wearing jeans. Williams kneels down and is seen kissing Dayton’s bare baby bump.

“Everyone’s been asking where I’ve been. No stories. No posts. No YouTube. No webinars. I’ve just been gearing up and shifted my focus to Bay for a few weeks knowing our baby is arriving soon. Miscarriage in 2018. Third trimester almost over in 2022. Our child will be here soon ?,” he continued in the caption.

After mentioning how they decided to keep the news a secret for most of Dayton’s pregnancy, Williams then addressed the mother of his baby on the way.

“To Bay, I’m so blessed to have a kid with you. I love how open we are, how much we communicate, and everything we’ve been through,” he wrote.

“To our baby, we’re going to give you the WORLD. Everything I do is for YOU! You will have the best life ever, I swear. THE BEST LIFE EVER!!!! We’ll see you in a few weeks,” Williams added. “Cheers to our baby ? I love you forever!”

The happy news comes almost four years after the pair suffered a miscarriage, which followed the finale of Big Brother’s 20th season in September 2018.

“We know the rumors going around. Bayleigh and I were so excited to be parents. 6 weeks pregnant. Unfortunately, circumstances happen and we had a miscarriage,” Williams wrote in the caption below a video post to Instagram at the time.

“I wanna thank the HIVE for taking care of my Fiancé in the jury house during her hospital visits, and I wanna thank both of our families for keeping me sane afterwards. Also, a thanks to CBS for making sure she was taken care of properly ? Love you all ? Thank you for your support.”

On that season’s finale, Williams had proposed to Dayton, which he commented on in the video post.

“People keep saying that I proposed because she was pregnant, but that’s not the case at all … Going through that process and creating a child but also losing a child with her made me realize that this is my girl, and I’m going to marry her. I don’t care if we’ve been together for 23 days … This is the one I want to spend the rest of my life with so I’m going to propose to her.”

Congrats to them!