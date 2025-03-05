Bhad Bhabie’s On-Off Boyfriend, Le Vaughn, Shot at LA Strip Club

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Bhad Bhabie’s ex and father of her daughter has been shot at an LA strip club.

According to TMZ, Vaughn was inside Sam’s Hofbrau when two groups of guys got into an altercation and someone opened fire.

The Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet that the fighting continued outside the venue and that more shots were fired.

Advertisement

Two people reportedly got hit by the bullets, including Vaughn, who was shot in the hand. The other person, who has not been identified, was shot in the shoulder.

Both Vaughn and the other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital, the outlet reports.

The suspects in the shooting reportedly escaped in a white G-Wagon and were not caught by officers.

Page Six has reached out to Bhabie for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Advertisement

The shooting comes as the drama between the “Hi Bich” rapper, 21, and Alabama Barker continues to heat up.

In December 2024, Bhabie — born Danielle Bregoli — accused Barker, 19, of trying to “steal” Vaughn from her.

In response, the teen daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler claimed Vaughn had been contacting her for over a year and had expressed his love for her.

The two rappers then started releasing diss tracks about one another.

Advertisement

In January, Bhabie released her first diss track, “Over Cooked,” in which she accused Alabama of getting an abortion after allegedly becoming impregnated by rapper Tyga. (Tyga, 35, and Alabama have both denied the allegation.)

The “Meet the Barkers” alum then hit back with her diss track, “Cry Bhabie,” in which she accused the “Dr. Phil” star of being on drugs. She claimed Vaughn was still contacting her despite reconciling with Bhabie.

Bhabie then responded with her track “Mrs. Whitman,” in which she took aim at Travis and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Your stepmom burnt out, why she took her sister’s second hand?” she rapped, referring to claims that the Blink-182 drummer, 49, had plans to hook up with Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian years before they tied the knot.

Advertisement

In the music video, Bhabie also used a Travis look-alike who was drumming as she danced near him.

Bhabie and Vaughn began dating in 2020 and welcomed daughter Kali in March 2024. The two have broken up and gotten back together several times.

via: Page Six