Bhad Bhabie Says The Success of Her Record-Breaking OnlyFans Account Was 'Shocking'

Bhad Bhabie’s record-breaking OnlyFans page is still doing numbers, but the 18-year-old says she knew that it would

The 18-year-old personality-turned-MC caught up with Inked Mag for their latest cover story, and she discussed moving on from her previous work and doing numbers on OnlyFans.

“Since I was young, I’ve been called names and told that I’m doing this and that,” she said. “I thought, ‘You know what, I might as well make money from it.’ I’m not gonna lie, I did definitely expect for it to be the biggest shit ever for the website. I figured I was one of the biggest people to do it and it was going to do amazing. But even after I made one, [the success still] shocked me.”

Bhabie launched her OnlyFans back in April, and in just six hours, she says she earned $1 million through the service and smashed a record previously held on OF. Just a month later, she clarified that she makes her “own decisions” amid backlash she faced for joining.

Also in her chat with Inked, Bhabie explained the sound of the new material she has on the way, which she calls “less gimmicky.”

“I feel like a lot of my old music was honestly childish,” she explained. “I was young, I was 14 and 15. Now I’m 18 and I’m definitely going to show that I’m more mature with the stuff I’m talking about and my delivery.”

