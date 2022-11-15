Bhad Bhabie Claps Back After Blackfishing Accusations Over New Makeover [Photos]

Bhad Bhabie has a message for those accusing her of ‘Blackfishing’ with her new look.

She responded to the viral backlash by posting a screenshot of a text message conversation on her Instagram Stories, where she asked someone to send her a picture of the foundation she uses.

“Case closed!” she wrote over the screenshot. In a second post she wrote, “Don’t yall ever ask me again why I don’t b on ig! I don’t make no money on here I don’t need to b on here I do it for my fans but y’all take it too far every time it’s honestly sad and weird,” she said.

Fans and followers said she looked completely different in the IG videos, where she was sporting blonde hair, a darker skin tone, and fuller lips. Blackfishing is when a person who isn’t Black embodies the physical aesthetics of Black people. Iggy Azalea has also been accused of Blackfishing.

Bhad Bhabie has been called out for darkening her skin and cultural appropriation for wearing her hair in braids. In April 2020, she faced backlash after she posted a video where her skin appeared to have a darker complexion. “Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting my makeup done for a photoshoot?” she responded on her IG Stories. “I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now.”

Well…she definitely doesn’t look like she used to. That’s for sure.

