Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Scores Second Week Atop Billboard 200 | lovebscott.com

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter holds atop the Billboard 200 albums chart.

via: AceShowbiz

Beyoncé appeared to have proven that many like her country album despite criticisms. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker’s latest record titled “Cowboy Carter” enjoys sitting atop the Billboard 200 chart for two consecutive weeks.

In the chart dated April 13, the 42-year-old superstar’s set, which was released on March 29, spends its second week on the tally. The set earns 125,500 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending April 11, according to Luminate.

Billboard reports that the “Cowboy Carter” album’s SEA units comprise 103,000 or equaling 132.69 million on-demand official streams of all 22 tracks in the album. Meanwhile, traditional album sales comprise 20,500 and TEA units comprise 2,000.

Landing at No. 2 is J. Cole’s new record titled “Might Delete Later”, which debuts in Top 10 after earning 115,000 equivalent album units. Furthermore, Tomorrow X Together’s album “Minisode 3: Tomorrow” arrives at No. 3 as it earns 107,500 equivalent album units. Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative set “We Don’t Trust You” slips to No. 4 from No. 2 with 99,000 equivalent album units earned.

Similarly, Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” falls to No. 5 from No. 3 despite having 4% gain with 72,000 equivalent album units earned. Benson Boone’s first-ever full-length studio album “Fireworks & Rollerblades” lands at No. 6 after earning 58,000 equivalent album units. Following “Fireworks & Rollerblades” is Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine”, which is pushed down to No. 7 from No. 4 with 48,000 equivalent album units.

Sitting at No. 8 is Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season”, which slightly drops from No. 7 despite a 2% gain as it earns 45,000 equivalent album units. In addition, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts” dips to No. 9 from No. 6 after earning 43,000 equivalent album units. SZA’s “SOS” descends to No. 10 from No. 9 despite a 1% gain with 40,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

“Cowboy Carter” – Beyonce Knowles (125,500 units)

“Might Delete Later” – J. Cole (115,000 units)

“Minisode 3: Tomorrow” – Tomorrow X Together (107,500 units)

“We Don’t Trust You” – Future and Metro Boomin (99,000 units)

“One Thing at a Time” – Morgan Wallen (72,000 units)

“Fireworks & Rollerblades” – Benson Boone (58,000 units)

“Eternal Sunshine” – Ariana Grande (48,000 units)

“Stick Season” – Noah Kahan (45,000 units)

“Guts” – Olivia Rodrigo (43,000 units)

“SOS” – SZA (40,000 units)