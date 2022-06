Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new single “Break My Soul” is set to drop at midnight — but, of course, social media couldn’t wait.

You know we can’t share the entire song, but check the tweet below for a lengthy snippet.

Are you ready for the Renaissance? We are!

BEYONCÉ B7 RENAISSANCE ACT 1 BREAK MY SOUL LEAK LEAKED SNIPPET SONG COMING OUT TONIGHT #BEYONCE #BREAKMYSOUL pic.twitter.com/WVS8ZzyEhh — Normani Chart Source (@ManiChartSource) June 21, 2022