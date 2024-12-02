Beyoncé Will Extend Her ‘Cowboy Carter’-Era With A Special Edition Book Of Never-Seen Visuals Inspired By The Album

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Beyoncé’s Western boots might not have been made for touring, but they certainly were meant to be admired. Although the “II Most Wanted” singer reportedly ditched her the visuals for the Renaissance album, Beyoncé has something special to commemorate the Cowboy Carter era.

Beyoncé’s Parkwood entertainment company made a post on Instagram Sunday letting fans know the “Cowboy Carter Art Book” is now available for preorder on the singer’s official site.

According to Parkwood, the 136-page book contains exclusive, never-before seen imagery inspired by Beyoncé’s eighth studio album “Cowboy Carter.” Fans can place an order for the book for $74.

As fans know, Beyoncé first announced her eighth studio album during a surprise Super Bowl commercial in February when she released singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The songs instantly took the internet by storm, as did the album once it was released. She has since broken many records and made history.

The album has also been huge catalyst for the recent spotlight on Black country artists and the genre’s roots.

Recently, the Texans football team and the Grammy-winning singer revealed that Queen Bey will hit the stage during halftime of the Baltimore vs. Houston game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Christmas Day.

The highly anticipated gig will be the first live performance of songs from the album, which prompted much excitement and speculation about whether the singer might announce an official tour during the halftime show.

Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source, first. — Yvette Noel-Schure (@yns1118) November 27, 2024

Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure shut down these rumors in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, “Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source, first.”

It’s clear many fans are still anticipating another huge announcement from the “Cowboy Carter” creator. In the meantime, they can get their hands on some limited-edition art.

Preorders begin to ship Dec. 13.

