Beyoncé Treats Beyhive To 'Renaissance' Film's New Trailer Featuring Daughter Rumi [Video]

See Beyoncé wish you and your family a happy Thanksgiving and drop a new trailer for her ‘Renaissance’ tour film.

via: AceShowbiz

On Thursday, November 23, the 42-year-old Grammy winner made use of her Instagram page to upload the trailer. In the beginning of the video, she greeted her fans by saying, “Hey, it’s Beyoncé wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. And I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.”

The clip further showed one backstage moment from her “Renaissance” world tour. In this particular scene, she apparently was filmed by her daughter Rumi and said, “Rumi, can I teach you a trick? You’ve got to turn it to the side.” In response, the 6-year-old simply asked, “Side?” while moving the camera. “Yeah, here we go,” the “Halo” singer replied.

The trailer then documented Queen Bey’s onstage performances in her numerous jaw-dropping costumes along with her dancers from a number of the “Renaissance” shows. It also filmed the excitement that her devotees expressed during the gigs and her family members, including her husband Jay-Z, first child Blue Ivy and twins Rumi as well as Sir, riding a golf cart.

In the background, the “Crazy in Love” singer could be heard saying, “I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point. We are creating our own world.” She went on to proudly declare, “This is my reward. Nobody can take that away from me.”

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with positive online responses from Beyhive. In the comments section, one in particular gushed, “I love BEYONCE introducing herself as If she wasn’t a Queen known in the whole galaxy.” Similarly, another exclaimed, “How is it possible to be this damn pretty?”

The new trailer came less than two months after it was revealed that Beyonce is bringing the “Renaissance” tour to movie screens. On September 30, sources with knowledge of the “Renaissance” concert film spilled that the movie is distributed directly to AMC Theatres and is set to hit the cinema on December 1.