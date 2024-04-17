Beyoncé Sent Dawn Staley Flowers For Winning The Women’s NCAA Championship After Watching The Gamecocks The Entire Tournament | lovebscott.com

Beyoncé’s bouquets are well known in the music industry; she has sent them to Cowboy Carter collaborators like Mickey Guyton and Jack White and actresses like Sheryl Lee Ralph for her Abbott Elementary Emmy win, but this is first time she’s sent one to an athlete.

via: USA Today

On Wednesday, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley shared a letter and gifts she received from Beyoncé following the program’s undefeated season and 2024 NCAA Tournament national championship. Staley became the first Black coach to lead a team to an undefeated season in Division I college basketball when the Gamecocks defeated Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the national championship game.

“To Coach Staley and the entire South Carolina Gamecocks, me and my family watched your games and cheered you on through the entire season. I am so proud of you, all of my love,” Beyoncé wrote in her letter (as read by Staley on her X account — formerly Twitter).

After reading the letter, Staley motioned for someone in the background to “hit it,” at which point the song “Texas Hold ‘Em” — from Beyoncé’s new album “Cowboy Carter” — started playing. Staley went on to thank Beyoncé, her husband (Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter), and their kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi.

“That’s B. That’s B. B and her family,” Staley said with excitement. “Yes, Mr. Carter. Yes, Blue, you did your thing, Blue. Sir and Rumi. B, thank you! We appreciate you; we are honored to wear your gear.”