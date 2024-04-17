6ix9ine’s Florida Home Raided by IRS, Has Belongings Seized | lovebscott.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine appears to have run into more legal trouble here in the States.

via: Hot97

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were called to assist IRS agents in an operation at Tekashi’s residence. Although details of the operation were not disclosed by PBSO, it appeared to involve the seizure of assets.

During the visit, witnessed by onlookers, IRS agents were seen confiscating items from the property, including several vehicles. Eyewitnesses reported that multiple cars were towed away from Tekashi’s house. Images and videos obtained by TMZ showed agents interacting with individuals outside the residence.

Among the seized vehicles, at least two were visibly marked with Tekashi’s name on stickers attached to the windshields. The exact reasons behind the operation remain unclear, but given the involvement of the IRS, speculation points towards tax-related issues.

Tekashi was not present during the raid as he is currently dealing with legal matters in the Dominican Republic, where he has been residing. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, indicated that they are evaluating the situation and will provide a statement when appropriate.

This development adds to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ongoing legal challenges, both domestically and internationally. While specific details regarding the IRS operation remain undisclosed, the seizure of assets, including vehicles, suggests a significant development in his legal affairs.