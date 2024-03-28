Beyonce Reimagines Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ to Deliver Fiery Cover on ‘Cowboy Carter’ -- Out Now! | lovebscott.com

Beyoncé’s new country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ is out and the rumors were true — she covered Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit “Jolene.”

In true Beyoncé fashion, it’s not a word-for-word cover. The songstress reimagined the song with some new lyrics and a slightly different structure that’s already Dolly-approved.

Not only does Dolly make two appearances on the album, introducing the trap-meets-country song “Tyrant” as well as having her own “Dolly P” interlude just before “Jolene” — but she also tweeted (posted?) about the song prior to its release.

Instead of begging Jolene not to steal her man, Beyoncé takes direct aim at her man’s seductress.

“I can easily understand why you’re attracted to my man / But you don’t want this smoke, so shoot your shot for someone else. / I had to have this talk with you ’cause I hate to have to act the fool / Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene.”

We know that’s right! Listen to Beyoncé’s “Jolene” and the rest of ‘Cowboy Carter’ wherever you stream your music.