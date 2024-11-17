Home > NEWS

Beyoncé to Play NFL Halftime Show on Netflix During Ravens-Texans Christmas Game

BY: Walker

Published 22 mins ago

Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix this December 25. The performance will take place during the second of Netflix’s two games, as the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium at 4:30 PM ET.

This performance in her hometown of Houston, Texas, produced by her company, Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, will be the first live performance of songs from her genre-bending and record-breaking COWBOY CARTER, album. The 11-time Grammy-nominated, juggernaut recently became the most nominated album by a female artist.

Beyoncé is no stranger to halftime NFL electrifying appearances having performed at two Super Bowl games. She headlined Super Bowl XLVII on February 3, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was joined onstage by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her bandmates in Destiny’s Child. The performance became the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history at the time.

Advertisement

For Super Bowl XV, on February 7, 2016, she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars in Santa Clara, California for one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows with 115.5 million tuned in to get in “Formation.”

With Netflix and Beyoncé, the NFL kicks off what is expected to be a new holiday tradition as the streaming giant has announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026.

Although the details of her performance are under wraps, Beyoncé is expected to feature some special guests who are featured on the COWBOY CARTER album.

Netflix is the global home of the NFL’s two Christmas Day marquee games: The Super Bowl LVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET; then at 4:30 PM ET, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans. In keeping with the NFL’s long-standing holiday tradition, the Netflix Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in the competing team cities and be available on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+.

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Are Engaged [Photo]

By: Walker
NEWS

Eva Longoria Clarifies Why She Left the US, Addresses Claims It Was Because of Donald Trump [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Meghan Markle Interview Resurfaces That Reportedly Flashed Red Flags She Was Always Set to Rock Royal Family

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

‘Sex and the City’ Co-Stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Reportedly ‘Just Can’t Let Go’ Of Long-Running Feud: ‘Their Friends Feel Like They’re Being Forced to Choose Sides’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Celebrate Wedding Anniversary: ‘7 Years Has Gone So Fast’

By: Walker
NEWS

Snoop Dogg Defends Not Endorsing Trump Or Harris: ‘I’m Not Looking For Division’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Chris Tucker Sing an Impromptu Rendition of Usher’s “There Goes My Baby” [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Adele Flashes Engagement Ring from Fiancé Rich Paul While Performing at Las Vegas Residency [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Inside the NBA’ Will Air on ESPN and ABC as Part of Settlement Between WBD and NBA

By: Walker
NEWS

Mike Tyson Says Boxing Again is Victory, Talks Nearly Dying In Hospital In June

By: Walker