Beyoncé Officially Announces ‘CÉ NOIR’ Fragrance [Video]

Beyoncé officially announced her new fragrance, CÉ NOIR.

via: Billboard

It won’t cost a billion to smell this good.

“Beyoncé Parfums presents CÉ NOIR,” she wrote underneath her 360-degree Instagram video of the perfume bottle, outfitted in the same the reflective silver the BeyHive wore to her historic Renaissance World Tour.

Created in France, and crafted and designed by Beyoncé, “CÉ NOIR” contains top notes of clementine and golden honey, heart notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac, and base notes of Namibian myrrh and golden amber. Concertgoers in Inglewood, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C. and more cities were treated to sample strips of “CÉ NOIR.”

Now, fans in the U.S. and Canada can pre-order the perfume at its official website for $160. Shipping begins in November, and a “special gift” is included with each purchase (while quantities last).

Queen Bey first teased her new fragrance, which is her first since 2014’s “Rise,” ahead of her tour’s North American leg in mid-July. The “Heated” singer also released “Heat” in 2010, which spawned seven different spin-off scents and is one of the best-selling celebrity-endorsed perfumes of all time, and “Pulse” in 2011.

The official “CÉ NOIR” announcement arrives two weeks after she dropped her final Ivy Park x Adidas collection, “Ivy Park Noir,” an all-black clothing line inspired by the film-noir genre. She announced the collection on Instagram while wrapping up her record-breaking tour. “Felt great to design and wear the final IVY PARK drop (with adidas) on the final show of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,” she wrote at the time.