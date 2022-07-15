Beyoncé Demanded Redo of 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' Poster After She Was Made to Look 'Too Skinny'

It’s been 20 years since Beyoncé graced screens as Foxxy Cleopatra in ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember.’

While reflecting on the film in an interview with Vulture, makeup artist Kate Biscoe revealed that Beyoncé reportedly asked that the poster for the film be redone because she didn’t look like herself.

via People:

“She says, ‘You made me too skinny. It’s not me,'” Biscoe told the outlet. “Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.’ She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, ‘Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?’ He was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.’ “

Reps for Beyoncé had no comment.

Austin Powers in Goldmember, the third installment in the popular Austin Powers franchise, marked the “Single Ladies” songstress’ second major movie role; she starred in the made-for-TV movie, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, in 2001.

She then went on to appear in a handful of other films to hit the big screen, including Obsessed opposite Idris Elba, Dreamgirls, The Pink Panther, and Cadillac Records, and voiced Nala in the live-action Lion King movie.

Last month, Beyoncé surprised fans by revealing the cover art for her highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance, set for release on July 29.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” the Lemonade artist wrote on Instagram. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.”

She continued, “A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

We believe it — Beyoncé is and always has been particular!