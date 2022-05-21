Beyoncé Arrives in Italy Ahead of of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding

Beyoncé is in Italy — specifically, she reportedly checked into a hotel in Portofino, the same Italian village where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are set to be married this weekend.

via Page Six:

Kardashian was reportedly a guest at Bey and husband Jay Z’s 2022 Oscars afterparty this year, perhaps extending an invitation to the singer between late night jams.

The eldest Kardashian sister has also shared social media snaps of herself at the “Single Ladies” singer’s concerts over the years.

Queen Bey is just one of several stars expected to witness the PDA-heavy pair tie the knot for the second time, as they officially wed last Sunday at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse.

Much of Kourtney’s family arrived in Portofino Friday night, clad in Dolce & Gabbana, as they had dinner at Ristorante Puny.

Saturday afternoon, the brood gathered once again for a pre-wedding lunch, with sister Khloé sharing one snap of the event’s gorgeous table scape on Instagram.

The wedding will reportedly be held at Castello Brown, which they are taking over entirely for the extravagant evening.

Beyoncé going to a Kardashian wedding? My how things have changed.