Beyoncé Has Added Five Stadium Shows to Her Cowboy Carter Tour

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Beyoncé has added more shows in five cities to the Cowboy Carter stadium tour that she announced last week.

The new dates include a fifth and sixth night in London, alongside third nights in Chicago, Paris, and Atlanta. The tour, which celebrates Beyoncé’s eighth studio album ‘Cowboy Carter’, is produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.

The BeyGOOD Foundation will continue its community work throughout the tour, including entrepreneurship programs, scholarships, and disaster response efforts, such as supporting those affected by recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Citi, which sponsored the Renaissance World Tour, is also the official card for the Cowboy Carter North American Tour.

Citi cardmembers will have exclusive presale access to tickets starting Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. local time, ending Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. local time. Fans can use the first six digits of an eligible Citi credit or debit card as the presale code, with purchases required to be made using a Citi card.

For those not already Citi cardmembers, applications for the Citi Custom Cash Card are available online. Approved applicants may receive instant access to temporary card details, allowing immediate ticket purchases. For more information, visit the Citi Entertainment FAQ page.

General ticket sales will begin on Friday, Feb. 14, at noon at beyonce.com.

There will also be resales for Beyhive members on Feb. 11 at noon through Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. Fans can also sign up for an artist presale through Feb. 6 at a.m. at livemu.sc/beyonce. That resale will begin on Feb. 13 at noon and run through Feb. 13 at 10 p.m.

Beyoncé — 2025 Tour Dates (new dates in bold)

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium