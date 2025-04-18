Home > NEWS

Bethenny Frankel Reveals Why She Is Moving From NYC to Florida [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 4 hours ago

The RHONY alum announced on Instagram that they will continue to have homes in the Hamptons and New York City, stating, “We will maintain residences in the Hamptons and New York City because we love New York.”

Goodbye, Big Apple. Hello, Sunshine State!

Late Thursday, The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel shared a video on Instagram, in which she revealed she and her daughter Bryn are moving from New York City to Florida.

“Okay, guys, I have some news to share with you. I’ve been waiting until I got down here to tell you,” Frankel began. “I am moving to Florida for personal and professional reasons. Something has arisen that made this the best and healthiest decision for myself and my daughter.”

“We will maintain residences in the Hamptons and New York City because we love New York. This will be our primary and permanent residence,” she continued.

“I’ll let you know more soon, but this will be my backyard,” she added, before showing the stunning views of the beach and the ocean from her property.

The Bravo alum captioned her video, “Excited to share this with you… It’s been a concept for a while but personal & private circumstances have made this the healthiest life choice.”

Although Frankel didn’t offer more details about the reasons behind the move down south, a source told Us Weekly that the decision was “all about supporting” her 14-year-old daughter.

“Bryn is Bethenny’s top priority, and the decision to move to Florida was all about supporting her,” the insider told the outlet. “The move reflects Bryn’s academic and athletic goals, and was made with her physical and emotional well-being front and center.”

Frankel, 54, shares Bryn with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

Meanwhile, the SkinnyGirl founder was spotted spending time with her boyfriend Tom Villante in Florida on multiple occasions in December and January, according to Page Six.

The news comes after Frankel appeared to tease that she was moving when she shared an Instagram post earlier this month that featured photos of packed boxes in a U-Haul.

“Life is good albeit with some unexpected stressful surprises… Moments with good friends, food, laughs, and as always a little chaos. So many exciting changes coming soon… but you nosy B’s will just have to wait and see ? xoxo,” Frankel captioned the Instagram carousel, which she posted on April 5.

via: TooFab

