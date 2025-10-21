Home > TRAVEL

Adventure Awaits: Explore the Best Places for Pumpkin-Picking in the U.S.

BY:

Published 3 hours ago

a pile of pumpkins
Credit: Mark Duffel/Unsplash

As soon as the leaves start to change color, one tradition reigns supreme: pumpkin-picking. This activity is much more than simply choosing a gourd; it is the ultimate rite of passage for the autumn season. It signals the start of cozy sweaters, apple cider donuts, and carving masterpieces. Whether you plan to create a spooky jack-o’-lantern or a beautiful centerpiece, the perfect pumpkin is waiting for you at a farm.

The great American pumpkin patch has evolved into a full-fledged fall festival, offering a full day of family fun. Top farms offer great attractions. These include large corn mazes and petting zoos. All activities center on finding the best pumpkin. You can make many lasting memories here, but be sure to visit before the winter chill sets in. Now, let’s explore some of the absolute best spots in the country to find your seasonal treasure. Forget the roadside stands; these destinations are known for hosting full-scale fall festivals with attractions for every age.

Best Places for Pumpkin-Picking and Family Fun
The Great Pumpkin Farm – Clarence, NY.

This legendary spot in Western New York is known for its incredible size and record-breaking gourds. It feels like stepping right into a classic fall movie, complete with pumpkin cannons, pie-eating contests, and a sprawling corn maze that changes its design every year. Admission is often free on weekdays, making it a budget-friendly option for midweek fun.

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm & Fall Fest – Homer Glen, Ill.
pumpkin at the pumpkin farm
Credit: Spencer Demera/Unsplash

Just a short drive from Chicago, Bengtson’s is a Midwestern favorite that takes its festival seriously. The farm offers over 25 attractions, including rides, a Haunted Barn, and a popular Pumpkin Chucker. They also have an impressive selection of award-winning food, which is well above the usual festival fare.

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm – Wheatland, Calif.

A long-standing Northern California staple, Bishop’s offers a traditional charm and is one of the few places where you can still pick your pumpkin directly off the vine. Be sure to try their legendary pumpkin pie and take a scenic train ride through the fields for a touch of nostalgia.

Roloff Farms – Hillsboro, Ore.

Made famous by the reality TV show “Little People, Big World,” this Pacific Northwest farm is genuinely one of the most welcoming destinations around. Visitors enjoy wagon tours, fun farm activities, and a massive patch, providing an authentic and friendly farm experience.

Craven Farm – Snohomish, Wash.
red pickup with bales of hay and pumpkins
Credit: E/Unsplash

Nestled in the beautiful Snohomish Valley, Craven Farm has been a family memory-maker for over 35 years. In addition to a fantastic pumpkin patch, the farm features a corn maze, hayrides, and a picturesque setting that feels both rustic and elegant.

The Final Scoop

When you finally arrive home with your perfect pumpkin in tow, the mission is complete, but the fun is not over. That perfect gourd is the starting point for weeks of holiday decorating, carving, and baking. The time you spent finding it is an annual investment in family tradition and a brief, joyful return to nature.

The experience of walking through a patch, feeling the crisp autumn air, and hunting for that one special pumpkin is a simple joy that defines the season. It is a reminder to slow down, get outside, and appreciate the magic of fall. So go ahead, find a patch on your bucket list, grab a camera, and get ready to enjoy one of the best places for pumpkin-picking this year.

What is the most unique activity you have ever found at a pumpkin patch? Let us know in the comments.

