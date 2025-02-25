BY: DM Published 24 hours ago

Everyone loves a good cruise ship — unless you are prone to seasickness. And the only thing better than a good time at sea is an LGBTQIA+ event designed for those who like to live carefree. These voyages offer safe environments where travelers can relax and explore different destinations. From large-scale party cruises to intimate river journeys, there’s a wide array of options catering to the LGBTQIA+ community. Here are seven LGBTQIA cruises

1. Atlantis

For over three decades, Atlantis Events has been the go-to for all-gay cruises that are nothing short of iconic. The experience includes six nights of performances, themed parties, beach excursions, and the company of 2,500 like-minded adventurers.

2. Olivia Travel

Since 1990, Olivia Travel has facilitated experiences exclusively for lesbians and LGBTQIA+ women. From the Caribbean’s waters to the historic charm of the Mediterranean, Olivia’s cruises are all about community and empowerment. Imagine concerts with your favorite artists, workshops, and excursions tailored to your interests. It’s more than a vacation, it’s a lesbian sisterhood at sea.

3. VACAYA

VACAYA is reshaping LGBTQIA+ travel with its all-inclusive cruises that welcome everyone — gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and allies. Their 2025 lineup includes voyages to the Caribbean and Europe. With a focus on inclusivity and community, VACAYA promises that every traveler will feel celebrated and connected.

4. Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is literally making waves with its commitment to inclusion. Their adults-only cruises feature gender-neutral bathrooms, a plethora of LGBTQIA+ events, and a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere. With itineraries that include stops at LGBTQIA+-friendly ports and onboard entertainment that celebrates queer culture, Virgin Voyages ensures that every sailor feels right at home.

5. BearCruise

This one is specifically for the bear community and their admirers. The BearCruise offers unique trips that combine relaxation, adventure, and camaraderie. Whether it’s exploring the vibrant culture of New Orleans during Mardi Gras or savoring the autumnal beauty of New England and Canada, BearCruise ensures a friendly and inclusive atmosphere for all guests. Plus, the cruise is packed with fun events for guests to let loose. There are parties, performances, and bear appreciation events.

6. Variety Cruises

For those seeking a more intimate cruising experience, Variety Cruises offers small-ship voyages to destinations like Greece and the Adriatic Sea. With themed cruises that cater to the LGBTQIA+ community, guests can enjoy personalized service and fun-filled events.

7. R Family Vacations

R Family Vacations offers inclusive experiences for LGBTQIA+ families and friends. Their cruise ship experiences, created by Kelli Carpenter and Gregg Kaminsky, are designed to be welcoming for all. Unlike some adults-only cruises, R Family Vacations offers a variety of activities for adults and children. It’s a perfect way for families to make lasting memories together.

Regardless of the type of adventure you are looking for, there is an LGBTQIA+ cruise for almost every member of the community. These cruises provide space and events that all attendees can thoroughly enjoy. So, pack your bags, bring your pride, and get ready to sail into new adventures!

Would you board an LGBTQIA+ cruise ship? Comment below!

