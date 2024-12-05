BY: Kara Johnson Published 17 mins ago

As the holiday season approaches, the excitement in the air is palpable. Christmas brings forth unique scents, sights, and sounds that create an atmosphere filled with joy and nostalgia. Families and loved ones eagerly anticipate various activities, whether decorating the tree, baking festive treats, or cuddling up to watch some of the best Christmas movies. These films have a magical way of bringing everyone together, evoking cherished memories, and warming our hearts. Let’s explore some of these beloved classics that will become part of your holiday traditions.

1. “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

No list featuring the best Christmas movies would be complete without Frank Capra’s timeless classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” This poignant story centers on George Bailey, whose life takes a turn, leading him to question his worth. With the help of his guardian angel, Clarence, Bailey discovers how many lives he has touched. This film is a beautiful reminder of the importance of community and family, making it an essential holiday watch.

Advertisement

2. “Home Alone” (1990)

“Home Alone” brings a hilarious twist to the holiday season. Follow the adventures of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left home alone when his family heads to Paris for Christmas. Faced with two bumbling burglars, McCallister uses his ingenuity and a bit of holiday spirit to protect his home. This film perfectly captures the essence of family and the importance of togetherness while providing laughs for audiences of all ages.

3. “A Christmas Carol” (multiple adaptations)

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is a classic tale that has inspired countless adaptations, making it one of the best Christmas movies. Whether it’s the animated version or the live-action retellings, the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from a miser to a loving, generous man is heartwarming. Each adaptation offers a unique take on this timeless story, ensuring that there is a version for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement

4. Elf (2003)

Since its release, “Elf” has quickly become a modern holiday favorite. Starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, a human raised among Santa’s elves, the film follows Buddy as he travels to New York City to find his biological father. Full of laughter, catchy songs, and festive cheer, “Elf” captures the joy of the holidays and encourages us to embrace our childlike wonder, making it a must-see every season.

5. “The Polar Express” (2004)

Advertisement

Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name, “The Polar Express” takes viewers on a magical journey to the North Pole. With cutting-edge animation and a captivating story, this film invites audiences to experience the wonder of believing in Santa Claus. Accompanied by a remarkable soundtrack, “The Polar Express” is an enchanting tale that resonates with kids and adults, reminding us that the spirit of Christmas lives on in our hearts.

6. “Love Actually” (2003)

For those who appreciate a blend of romance and holiday spirit, “Love Actually” delivers a delightful ensemble cast intertwined in various love stories set around Christmas time. This charming film showcases the complexity of love in its many forms — romantic, familial, and platonic. Its heartwarming moments and memorable quotes have earned it a spot as one of the best Christmas movies to watch with friends or loved ones during the holiday season.

7. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

Advertisement

Last but not least, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is a hilarious ode to the chaotic holiday season. Follow the misadventures of Clark Griswold as he attempts to create the perfect Christmas for his family, only to have everything go hilariously wrong. This film is relatable for anyone who has ever experienced the ups and downs of holiday planning. It’s sure to make your family laugh and remind you that despite the chaos, the holiday spirit is what truly counts.

The best Christmas movies hold a special place in our hearts, creating lasting memories and reinforcing the season’s joy. Whether it’s through laughter, heartwarming moments, or the reminder of family togetherness, these films capture the essence of Christmas. As you gather with loved ones this holiday season, let these classics bring joy, laughter, and warmth to your festivities, making your celebrations even more memorable.

What is your favorite Christmas movie? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement