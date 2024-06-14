'Bernie Mac Show' Actress Camille Winbush Says She Joined OnlyFans After Her Residual Checks from the Show Dwindled [Video] | lovebscott.com

Camille Winbush is opening up about her decision to start an OnlyFans account.

via Complex:

The Bernie Mac Show actress has faced criticism for her decision to join the platform. Now, she’s opened up about why her career took this route.

“People that are outside of the acting world have no place to speak on it,” she told Comedy Hype. “When people are saying, ‘Oh, those Bernie Mac checks must have dried up.’ I’m like, ‘From a job 20 years ago when I was a 12-year-old? Yeah.’ Like, duh.”

While she noted that she still receives residual checks, she said that they “get smaller and smaller every year. You’re not making the same amount that you were when the show was current, per episode,” she continued. “Twenty years later, those checks are not sustainable for a living.”

She added, “If I can find a way to make enough to buy a home from the comfort and safety of my own living room, why wouldn’t I do that?”

She clapped back at her haters online last year, when people came for her and her Bernie Mac Show co-star, Dee Dee Davis, who also has an OnlyFans. Both actresses played Mac’s daughters, with Winbush taking on the role of Vanessa Thomkins and Davis, Bryana “Babygirl” Thomkins.

“The trolls are hungry again so here’s some food for thought—I’ve never been arrested, never been on drugs, don’t have any baby daddies, I pay all my taxes, I drink water, and mind the business that pays me,” Winbush tweeted.

The 34-year-old announced her OnlyFans account in 2021 on Instagram, writing, “Yes, you heard that right. I have joined OF! But I’m doing it my way*- I’ll be saying the things I really want to say, singin’ & dancing, and sharing exclusive content.”

In THIS economy, who can judge anyone for figuring out how to pay their bills?

(🎥 Comedy Hype/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/Iug8SCuKnf — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 13, 2024