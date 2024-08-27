Ben Affleck’s Rep Denies Kick Kennedy Dating Rumor: 'There Is No Truth to Any of It' | www.lovebscott.com

Ben Affleck wants you to know he’s NOT dating Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy are not dating.

via People:

“There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other,” says Jen Allen, Affleck’s spokesperson, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Multiple sources recently told PEOPLE that Affleck, 52, and Kick, 36, have been “spending time together,” with one source saying they’d been linked since late spring.

Kick is one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s six children. She was previously romantically linked to Paul Simon’s son Harper Simon. She also dated billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon prior to his death in 2018.

Affleck is currently going through a divorce: Jennifer Lopez filed to end their marriage last week, citing their date of separation as April 26. They wed in July 2022.

A source told PEOPLE that Lopez, 55, “didn’t want a divorce” but, after making the move to file, she “seems relieved.”

“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” said that source. “She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

Meanwhile, another source said Affleck is “doing well and is very focused” in the wake of Lopez’s divorce filing: “He thrives when he has work projects. He’s been great when it comes to the kids too. He’s doing exactly what he wants. He seems very happy.”

It’s always interesting to see what rumors reps directly come out and speak against vs what they just let circulate the internet.